November 5, 2019 Gary Lee Roop, 67, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. Funeral services to honor Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem with Rev. Greg Irby officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, as well as one hour prior to the service beginning, at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

