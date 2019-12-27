December 23, 2019 Frances Lynn Roop, 90, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther "Jim" Roop; and parents, Linwood and Ethel Kinzer. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Edwards and husband, Steve; granddaughter, Rachel Edwards; stepson, Gary Roop; and stepgranddaughter, Kelley Brown. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Paul Song officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Roop, Frances Lynn
