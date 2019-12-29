Roop Elsa "Punky" Barringer December 26, 2019 Elsa "Punky" Barringer Roop, 81, of Indian Valley, Va., formerly of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her residence. Born on March 13, 1938, in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of the late John Martin Barringer Jr. and Elsa Virginia Gudheim Barringer. Words are inadequate to capture or contain the humble, generous, and kind person who has quietly made the lives of those around her better for years. She had a razor sharp wit that meant time with Punky would always make you laugh. She was a unique and colorful individual and she was treasured by all those who knew her. She will be missed desperately. Surviving her are children Adrienne Barringer Turner (Linda Hunt), Erin Turner (Randy Yoho), Robin King, and Allyn Turner; stepson Mark Roop and chosen daughter, Emily Barbee; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Thomas King, Isaac McKinnon and Eva Toor; sisters, Margaret Young (Don) and Anne White (Ian); nephews, Ben and Duncan White; niece, Hannah Harniess; four great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, Va.
