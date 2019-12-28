October 1, 1946 December 26, 2019 Cecil Wayne Roop, 73, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home with his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Harmon Roop, by his side. Cecil was born on October 1, 1946 to the late Roy G. and Stella Akers Roop. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lynn Roop; brothers, Clinton, Carl and Curtis Roop; and his sister, Carleen Hollandsworth. In addition to his wife, Cecil is survived by his son, Kenny Wayne (Amy) Roop; brother, Carmon (Anna) Roop; sisters, Cleo (Kelly) Cox, Claudine (Floyd) Pitts, Christine (Mikel) McClaugherty, and Cherrie Roop (JR Keen). Cecil also has a brother-in-law, Johnny Sutherland; five sisters-in-law, Lois Roop, Shirley Roop, Mary (Billy) Underwood, Ruth (Shirley) Boothe, and Wilma (Bill) Simpkins. Cecil was blessed with and cherished his grandchildren, Sylvia Lynn and Daniel Chase Roop; stepgrandsons, Zach and Lance Garlick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cecil was a faithful member of the Floyd Church of God in Floyd. He was also a proud United States Army Veteran where he served in the Vietnam War in 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of the Floyd V.F.W. Cecil was retired from Kopper's Industry in Salem, Va., where he worked hard and made many lifetime friends. Cecil's family would like to thank everyone for their cards, visits, calls, food and most importantly their prayers and support during his long illness. The family would also like to thank Carilion Hospice and his caregiver Debbie, for all of her help and support. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Floyd Church of God with the Rev. Clyde Bishop officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens where he will join his little girl, Susan, with Military Rites by Floyd V.F.W. Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Roop, Cecil Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Roop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.