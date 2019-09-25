RONY Peter June 29, 1939 September 20, 2019 Dr. Peter Rony, a professor emeritus of Chemical Engineering at Virginia Tech, died in Holly Springs, N.C. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 80. Dr. Rony earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Caltech in 1959 and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of California at Berkley in 1965. He worked at Monsanto and Exxon before becoming a Chemical Engineering faculty member at Virginia Tech in 1971 where he later retired in 2002. Dr. Rony was a pioneering author on the subject of microcomputer interfacing and the author/originator of the popular 5 book series of Bugbooks at the beginning of the personal computer revolution. These landmark books taught a wide range of individuals, college students, high-school students, scientists, engineers, hobbyists, and medical doctors how to use digital electronic integrated circuits, and both the 8080A and Z80 microprocessors. The Bugbook series was published into several languages. The Bugbooks series also led him to teach short courses around the world based upon the content of these books. During his professional career, Dr. Rony was also the editor for IEEE Micro, the editor of the CAST Communications, and a trustee of Computer Aids for Chemical Engineering Education (CACHE). In addition to the Bugbook series, he authored a book with his sons, Karl and Paul, on Robotics and another book with his sister, Ellen, on domain names. Ever a teacher even in retirement, he also authored a new series of books titled "Enrichment Chemistry". Dr. Rony was born on June 29, 1939, in Paris, France, to George and Rosette Rony. When the Germans occupied the city a year later, his family joined the many refugees traveling to Spain. In October 1940, his family traveled to the United States through Ellis Island and settled in Hollywood, Calif., where he grew up. While in high school and college, he was a swimmer and a diver, and his love of swimming and diving continued throughout his lifetime. He had a hidden exuberance and love that was not always visible until a family gathering or special occasion. At these family gatherings and special occasions, he was often found behind the video camera recording the memories of family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Myriam Rony, of 57 years; his children and grandchildren, Karen Jamai (son Aidan); Karl (wife Patricia, children Makayla and Jason); Paul (wife Debra, children Chase and Paige); Marianne (husband Steve Lorenc, children Nathan and Andrew); sister Ellen Rony; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Glenn Rony. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd., Fuquay-Varina, N.C. 27526. The burial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Westview Cemetery, 723 E. Roanoke Street, Blacksburg, Va. 24060. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.thomasfuneral.com.
