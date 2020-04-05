May 20, 1931 March 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020, was a day of rejoicing as Helen D. Ronk, 88, of Fincastle, Va., was able to join her beloved deceased husband, William Ronk, on the other side of Jordan's stormy banks. She was born on May 20, 1931, and departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to current safety concerns there will only be a private family burial. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.

