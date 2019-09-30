July 12, 1964 September 26, 2019 Charles W. (Bud) Roman Jr., of Blacksburg, Va., born July 12, 1964, departed his Earthly home to his Heavenly home on September 26, 2019 at the age of 55 after a long struggle with cancer. He reunites with those deceased before him, his father and mother, Charles W. Sr. and Bobbie E. Roman; and a grandson, Dekota. He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Lovern, Crystal and Tabitha Orange; six grandchildren, Trevor, Tyler, Breanna, Devin, Jasmine, Aariana; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie Roman Cruise and David, Gayle Roman Cook and Curtis, Sarah Roman and Randy Sult; one niece, Kaitlyn Minnick; three nephews, Shawn Cruise, Vincent and Justin Price; several great-nieces and nephews; also many cousins and special friends. A private service will be held. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.