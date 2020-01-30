July 9, 1944 January 27, 2020 The Reverend Roy C. Rogers "Pops", age 75, of Salem, Va., went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 27, 2020. A faithful and obedient servant closed his eyes surrounded by his loving wife and family and opened his eyes in his eternal home in Heaven, making Heaven and an even sweeter place. His life was full of so many accomplishments. Following his graduation from Andrew Lewis High School, Roy went on to serve his country in the United States Army for 3 years. After his service in the military, Roy continued his education by earning his Bachelor's degree in Business from Roanoke College. Later, he studied to become an Ordained Minister at Southern Wesleyan University and began his most important work serving the Lord as Pastor of Faith Wesleyan Church for 31 years. He was also employed at General Electric for 42 years and proudly served as the IUE-CWA, Local 161 President from 1998 to 2005. After retirement, Roy continued his service to GE retirees through the Virginia Alliance for Retired Americans and as GE retirees group President. Roy was also very active in many clubs and committees to include the American Legion Post 3, the Fort Lewis Lions Club, and never to be forgotten the Three Amigos Book Club. Roy loved spending time with his wife, daughters, riding his Harley, good food and fellowship, gospel and bluegrass music, watching the VT Hokies and Eagles play football, his beloved pugs and cat, and spoiling his grandkids. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Mary Rogers; two brothers, Carl Rogers and Dillard Rogers Jr.; father-in-law, Rufus Hunley; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Hunley and Mark Hunley; and three sisters-in-law, Anita Rogers, Susan Hunley, and Eileen Stratadakis. Family remaining to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Karen Hunley Rogers; daughters, Crystal Gibson and her husband, Rob, and Jessica Rogers and her husband, Jason; two beautiful grandchildren, Bailey and Nash Gibson; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please come share your stories and love with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. The service honoring Roy's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First Wesleyan Church with Pastor Herb Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Mandy, Matt, Marcie, Carmelita, Jeanetta, Deborah, and all his caregivers at Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke, Va. Many thanks to our daughters, Crystal and Jessica, and to Rob Gibson and Jason Poe for their love and compassionate caregiving for their father. Flowers are welcome or a donation can be made in Roy's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting by www.johnmoakey.com.
