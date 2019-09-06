ROGERS JR. Dennis Wayne September 1, 2019 Dennis Wayne (Pops) Rogers Jr., 54, of Eagle Rock, Va., passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Eagle Rock Community Center, 14604 Church Street, Eagle Rock, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.