December 26, 1940 March 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Roessel of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020. She was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. on December 26, 1940 to the late Raymond L. Leu and Rosena Viola Leu. Patricia was also preceded in death by her infant brother, Jimmy. She worked as an LPN at GlenWood Hills Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., where she met her husband of 60 years, Dr. Fred P. Roessel Jr. Patricia moved to Roanoke in 1970. She was a full-time mother raising four children before opening two boutique stores in Roanoke: The Pleasant Peasant and Sweetgrass and Company. Patricia was a kind, artistic and compassionate soul who had a deep love and connection to nature, family, animals and giving. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Rescue Mission. Patricia is survived by her husband, Dr. Fred P. Roessel Jr.; daughter, Carrie Roessel Jordan and husband, John; daughter, Jodi Roessel Cooper and husband, Billy; son, Fred P. Roessel III and wife, Irish; daughter, Amy B. Roessel and husband, John Eichenberger; and granddaughter, Baylee Roessel Cooper. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke or a local food bank. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
