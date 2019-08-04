February 7, 1945 August 2, 2019 Kenneth Brown (Kenny) Rodgers of Blue Ridge, Va., crossed the finish line and went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1945, in Roanoke, Va., to Royal Brown (Buddy) Rodgers and the late Dorothy Smith. His legacy lives on with his wife of 40 years, Fay Henry Rodgers; father, Buddy Rodgers; his brothers and sisters, Richard (Dick) Jamison, Taylor (Butch) Rodgers, Brian (Trigger) Rodgers, Charlotte Lee Cahoon, Jennifer Clark, Lou Anne Welch, and Royal Rodgers; beloved children, Mark Rodgers, Melanie Henson, Scott Hampton and KB Rodgers; cherished grandchildren Casey, Megan, Haley, Bradlee and Eleanor; treasured great-grandchildren, Kirra Page, Colson and Kaylani; adored brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of special life-long friends. Kenny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and worked hard his whole life. Weekends consisted of drag racing "The Gambler," camping with friends and family, hunting with the guys, and poker nights at the cabin. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Joel Wegner officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel, Bonsack. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
