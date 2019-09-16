ROCK Margaret M. September 13, 2019 Margaret M. Rock, 90, of Troutville, Va., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence following a long illness. A graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Troutville Cemetery with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Troutville Church of the Brethren, PO Box 156, Troutville, Virginia 24175. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

