October 13, 1938 June 12, 2020 Sylvia Ann Eaton Robinson, age 81, passed away at the home of her sister Carol on Friday, June 12, 2020. Sylvia was born on October 13, 1938, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Addison and Essie Caroline Webb Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Robinson. She is survived by sisters, Carol Burris and Betty Lou Eaton, both of Fancy Gap, Virginia; brother, Kenneth Eaton of Maryland; three nieces, one nephew, as well as many special friends. A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Felts Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Poe officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, VA 24343 Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax is serving the Robinson family. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.

