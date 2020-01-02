ROBINSON, Joyce Lucas April 18, 1940 - December 30, 2019 Joyce Lucas Robinson went to her heavenly home on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1940, in Montgomery County, to Hatcher and Betty Lucas. She married David Robinson, the love of her life at just seventeen years old. They started their family together shortly after. Anyone who knew her loved her, knew her door was always open and that once they entered her kitchen a delicious meal was soon to follow. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hatcher and Betty Lucas; her husband, David Robinson; brothers, Ray Lucas, Don Lucas and Danny Lucas; sister, Katherine Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Terry Robinson; and great-granddaughter, Harper Hayes. She is survived by her children, Roger Robinson, Richard Robinson, Randy Robinson (Sharon), and Betsy Cook (Todd Bean); special niece, Terry David; and special nephew, Danny Lucas (Debbie). She leaves behind seven grandchildren, David Robinson (Heather), Lindsay Hayes (Peter), Brian Robinson (Carrie), Travis Cook (Paige), Lauren Robinson, Brandon Robinson, and Sam Robinson (Kayla). She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Maddie Cook, Lucy Robinson, Ben Robinson and Lynnleigh Hayes. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie Albert (Jimmy) and Shirley Reiva (Gene); sister-in-law, Thelma Caldwell; brother-in-law, Billy Robinson; and special cousin, Sherry Burke (Allen). She also leaves behind a precious best friend, Gerry Yearout; and many more family members and wonderful friends. The family will receive friends at McCoy Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Robinson Family Cemetery Fund, Roger Robinson, 201 Maywood Street, Blacksburg, VA 24060.
