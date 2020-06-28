June 25, 2020 Elizabeth Dove Robinson, age 95, of Blacksburg, went to her heavenly home, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall. She was born in Montgomery County, Va., on May 2, 1925, to the late Harvey W. and Ada Reed Dove. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William Floyd "Robbie" Robinson; son-in-law, Lowell Dalton; siblings, Leonard, Roy and Willard Dove, Essie Compton, Ruby Early and Elsie Fugate. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Agness and John Chandler, Nina Dalton; granddaughter, Bethany Dalton; sister, Jane D. Robinson; sisters-in-law, Betty Waldron and Wanda Dove-Hopkins; special friends, Peggy Carroll and Irmadean Eller. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Poston and Pastor Jason Meredith officiating. Interment will follow in the Alls Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

