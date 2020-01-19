November 25, 1936 January 9, 2020 Dr. David W. Robinson, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1936 to the late Dr. William D. and Anna (Ebert) Robinson. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Lamkin Barnes; and his brother, William H. Robinson. He grew up in Michigan, graduated from Oberlin College and the University of Michigan Medical School. He spent his entire professional career as a psychiatrist with the Veterans Administration, including 17 years at the Salem VAMC. He was part of the team that started the inpatient PTSD program. David also had a lifelong love of nature, music, literature, learning and being prepared. David is survived by his children, Daniel Robinson and Gretchen Rogers; grandson, Nathaniel; brother, Gen. (Ret.) Peter Robinson and his wife, Patricia; his in-laws, Beth and Fred Webster; stepdaughter, Ann Brookes; and stepson, David Barnes and his daughters, Mikaila and Payton. David is also survived by the love of his later life, Lynn Keffer. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
ROBINSON, David W.
To plant a tree in memory of David ROBINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.