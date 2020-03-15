July 7, 1948 March 10, 2020 Curtis Lyburn Robinson, 71, peacefully passed away at his home in Roanoke, Va., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He maintained his independence until his passing. Born in Roanoke, Va., on July 7, 1948, he became a national business success working for companies like Woolworth, Target, and CompUSA. Mr. Robinson was the first trained African-American store manager for a major retail organization in the southeast. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis E. Robinson; mother, Barbara Jean Shavers; sisters, Maxine Brown and Gloria Bratton; and brother, Michael Robinson. He leaves behind five children, Kenneth L. Robinson, Curtis E. Robinson, Ken C. Robinson, Jinean A. Robinson and Cayla V. Sommers; six grandchildren, Taylor Robinson, Kamau Robinson, Sekai Robinson, Cydney Robinson, Kennedy Robinson, and London Robinson; one grandchild, Derrick Cody; and a sister, Darlene Lewis. The wake for Mr. Robinson will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. His homegoing service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Hamlar Curtis Chapel. Interment will be held in Fair View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

