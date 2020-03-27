March 25, 2020 Kenneth Ray Robinette, age 77, Roanoke, Va., left his earthly home on March 25, 2020, to go to his Heavenly home. Ken was an Vietnam Army Veteran, worked for the N&W Railway, Past Governor of the Roanoke Moose Lodge #284, a member of Webber High Twelve Masonic Lodge #282 and Pleasants Masonic Lodge # 63 A.F. and A.M., Scottish Rite Bodies of the Roanoke Valley Honor Court/KCCH and Kazim Shrine Temple. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Martha Robinette; his parents, Ival and Isabell Robinette; and sister, Shelva Robinette Walker. He will be sadly missed by sisters, Yvonne Crouch, and Brenda (Charlie) Hale; brother, Wade (Tammy) Robinette; and numerous nieces and nephew and many friends. A short outdoor Masonic Service celebrating his life will be held for the immediate family at Botetourt Funeral Home. The burial will be private with Pastor Dave Calhoun officiating. Your donations to the Kazim Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund Kazim Shrine Temple, 628 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016 will be appreciated. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
