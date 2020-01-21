January 19, 2020 Linda M. Robertson, 73, of Roanoke passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Robertson, Linda M.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.