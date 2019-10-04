June 20, 1942 September 22, 2019 John W. Robertson Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis participating in his 50th year of active service in the rail industry. He was born June 20, 1942 in Roanoke Virginia. John was the son of the late Helen Katherine Ferguson and John Winifred Robertson. John was a graduate of the University of Richmond, served in the United States Army, retired from Norfolk Southern after 3o years of service and continued the rest of his life participating in his passion for rail. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Susan Carol Robertson; daughters, Emily Colwell and her husband Mark, Meghan Finney and her husband Scott; and grandchildren, Aidan Doyle and Audrey Colwell. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
McFarling: Duke disaster leaves Virginia Tech pining for past glory
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Roanoke County woman faces charges in mother's death
-
The end of an American tradition: The Amtrak dining car
-
Former grad student leader and Virginia Tech administrator pleads guilty in child porn case
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.