June 20, 1942 September 22, 2019 John W. Robertson Jr., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis participating in his 50th year of active service in the rail industry. He was born June 20, 1942 in Roanoke Virginia. John was the son of the late Helen Katherine Ferguson and John Winifred Robertson. John was a graduate of the University of Richmond, served in the United States Army, retired from Norfolk Southern after 3o years of service and continued the rest of his life participating in his passion for rail. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Susan Carol Robertson; daughters, Emily Colwell and her husband Mark, Meghan Finney and her husband Scott; and grandchildren, Aidan Doyle and Audrey Colwell. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the Spring of 2020.

