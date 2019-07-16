ROBERTSON Henry Melvin October 19, 1929 July 13, 2019 Henry Melvin Robertson, 89, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1929, a son of the late Oakie and Gracie Robertson. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Nellie B. Robertson; brothers, Gilbert, Wilson, Buford Robertson; sisters, Rachel Young, Gloria Davis, and Casteen Davis. Mr. Robertson is survived by his children, Gabriel Robertson (Vicky), Sharon Merritt (Dave) Lavon Frye (Lee); five grandchildren, Jaeger Merritt, Hunter Merritt, Beau Robertson, Victoria Robertson, and Faron Frye; three great-grandchildren Ariyah, Bryleigh and Merritt; sister-in-law, Belle Robertson and many special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Glade Hill Young Farmers, American Legion Post 6, the DAV and the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge. The family would like to thank the VA Veterans Care Center for the loving care given to Bo Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1120 G Street NW, Suite 700 Washington, DC 20005. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, (220 location) followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mountain View Memorial Park with Military Honors. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 2415. "The wheels on the bus might have stopped but the wonderful memories will live on."
