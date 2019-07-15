ROBERTSON Henry Melvin October 19, 1929 July 13, 2019 Henry Melvin Robertson, 89, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, (220 location) followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mountain View Memorial Park with Military Honors. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

