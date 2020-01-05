January 1, 2020 Evelyn Howell Robertson, 85, of Chamblissburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends at Lotz Vinton Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Beaverdam Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfneralhomevinton.com.
Robertson, Evelyn Howell
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.