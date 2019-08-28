ROBERTSON Donald Nelson November 17, 1965 August 26, 2019 Donald Nelson Robertson, 53, of Dry Fork, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence. Born November 17, 1965 in Danville, he was a son of Frank and Vivian Robertson of Gretna. Donald was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gretna and a graduate of Gretna High School and Danville Community College. Don spent twenty years in the mortgage industry, but had quite the love for radio. He started a career in radio at the age 15 and continued until October of 2018. Over thirty-six years, his career spanned from WMNA AM & FM to WVOV, WDVA, WBTM, WAKG, and wrapping up with 107.5KZL, 94.9 Star Country, and Q99 FM. During this time, he did play-by-play with GW Danville football and basketball, calling over 500 games between the two sports. During this time, he won many awards and recognition. A voice for radio that will never fade. In addition to his parents, Don is survived by a daughter, Courtney Lee Tucker (Ben) of Chatham; a son, Christian James "C.J." Robertson of Richmond; a brother, Stuart Robertson (Gretchen) of Roanoke; and a niece and nephew, Taylor and Chase of Roanoke. There are numerous other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Gretna. Burial will follow in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of his parents, Frank and Vivian Robertson, 102 Gay Street, Gretna. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Foundation, www.alsa.org/donate, to support other families going through this disease process. We need to band together to find a cure. The family would like to thank the staff from Commonwealth Hospice for the excellent care provided to Don over the past several months. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
