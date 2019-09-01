ROBERTSON David L. August 30, 2019 David L. Robertson, 60, of Ferrum, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.

