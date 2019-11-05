August 11, 1939 November 2, 2019 Allen Robertson passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Roanoke, Va. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcia; son, David Robertson and wife, Sarah; daughter, Kristie and husband ,Troy Jackson; grandsons, Grant, Drew, Bryce, and Welles; granddaughter, Parker Lynn; brother, Mike Robertson; sisters, Joyce West, Carol Williams, and Linda Cauley and husband, Warren; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Vinton. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

