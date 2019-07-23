July 1, 1937 July 21, 2019 Marjorie W. Roberts, affectionately known to many as (Miss Margie), 82, formerly of Westville and Woodbury, N.J. and since 1980, of Roanoke, Va. passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on Thursday, July 1, 1937, to the late Harry and Sarah Wilhelm Woodrow. Mrs. Roberts is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George W. Roberts, III; three children, Ken Roberts of Forest, Va., Keith Roberts of Boones Mill, Va. and Kathy Roberts Cockrell of Roanoke, Va.; three grandchildren, Sarah, Hunter and Amanda Roberts; her brother and sister-in-law, the Reverend Robert and Mrs. Ruthann Woodrow of St. Cloud, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. with Pastor Ken Nienke officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

