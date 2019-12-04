ROBERTS James McDuffy James McDuffy Roberts, (JR), 67, of Salem, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. "He was Born to be Wild and Free". He was preceded by parents, Howard L. and Mary V. Roberts; siblings, John Roberts, Elizabeth Clair Roberts. Survived by his wife of 11 years, Sharon Johnson Roberts; daughter, Elizabeth Ryan(Kelle); grandchildren, Austin and Bailey Ryan; siblings, Howard Roberts, Dennis Roberts(Genny); sister-in-laws, Linda Johnson and Barbara Jessee; numerous nieces and nephews; his fury friend, Trixie; and to many special friends to list. A Celebration of James's Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1to 3 p.m. at Fort Lewis Baptist Church, (4215 West Main St. Salem). The Family request no flowers. Arrangements by

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.