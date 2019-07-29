ROBERTS Jacob Lee July 23, 2019 Jacob Lee Roberts was called by Jesus on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Buddy and April Roberts; his daughter; Emma Roberts; his sister, Micaela Roberts; and his niece, Faith Clark. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.

