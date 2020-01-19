January 17, 2020 Ella J. Roberts, 82, of Salem, Va., died on Friday, January 17, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
