April 4, 1928 January 16, 2020 Dorothy S. "Dot" Roberts of Goodview, Va., was born on April 4, 1928, and died on January 16, 2020. A Graveside Gathering with family will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy ROBERTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.