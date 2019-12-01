ROBERTS Doris E. November 21, 2019 Doris E. Roberts, 94, passed from this world on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary R. (Scott) Lutts and Conrad W. Lutts. Doris was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii in 1941. In 1949 she married Milan "Bob" Roberts. They had a wonderful loving marriage traveling to many foreign countries and living in many different cities while employed by the IBM Company for 33 years. In 1975 they retired to a farm in Floyd County, VA and both became involved in many community activities. Doris was active in Floyd County Woman's Club, Extension Homemakers, Farm Bureau Women, Garden Club, Floyd United Methodist Church and Friends of the Floyd Library. Doris made so very many wonderful friends in each organization. She loved being a farmer's wife and could often be found helping with the pigs, chickens, and cattle. She also somehow managed to find time to entertain friends for dinner and do extensive quilting projects. In 2005 Doris and Bob moved to Warm Hearth Retirement Village in Blacksburg where they met many wonderful new friends. They enjoyed their life socializing with their new Blacksburg friends as well as with their longtime friends from Willis and Floyd County. During this time Doris was active in attending the Blacksburg United Methodist Church. After a fall and broken hip in March 2015 Doris moved to the Kroontje Health Care Center where she continued to enjoy life in bringing a smile to all of her care givers. She will always be remembered for her caring spirit, her constant smile and quick wit. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Milan "Bob" Roberts in 2008 and her daughter Carroll Jo Roberts on November 19, 2019. Doris is survived by her son, Bruce (Sharon) Roberts of Olympia WA.; grandchildren Sean (Joelle) Roberts, Shannon (Matthew) Mundelius; great grandchildren Karleigh Roberts, Wyatt, Annabelle and Daphne Mundelius in addition to many loving nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held in the future. In appreciation for all the extraordinary loving care and friendship given to Doris, donations in her memory may be made to The Kroontje Health Care Center Employee Fund, 1000 Litton Lane, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
