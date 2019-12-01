ROBERTS Carroll Jo November 25, 1954 November 19, 2019 Carroll Jo Roberts was born to M. E. "Bob" and Doris Roberts in Rochester, New York on November 25, 1954. It is with sadness that the family of Carroll Jo Roberts announces her passing on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 due to complications from a stroke suffered in late 2016. Carroll's love of traveling was initiated with the family moving to many different places such as Tokyo, Connecticut, and New York as her father was transferred through job promotions with IBM. Ultimately the family settled to a farm in Floyd County, Virginia when Bob retired. Meanwhile, Carroll successfully completed her education, graduating as an LPN. Her specialty was working with those with disabilities and geriatrics on the night shift. She was a tremendous help to her mother while taking care of her father in his last years. She loved cruising on large ships and filled many a scrap book of her trips. Her house was decorated with trinkets and souvenirs from all the places she visited. Even if you were never in her home, you would see that her love of decorating was evident with all her yard decorating for the different seasons and holidays. Doris Roberts, Carroll's mother, passed two days after Carroll. Carroll is survived by brother, Bruce (Sharon) Roberts, nephew Sean (Joelle) Roberts, niece Shannon (Matthew) Mundelius, one great-nephew Wyatt Mundelius, three great-nieces, Karleigh Roberts, Annabelle and Daphne Mundelius, plus numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Roberts in 2008. The family would like thank the hospice group, Carroll's guardian Tina Cunningham, and the staff at Kroontje Health care center for their skillful compassionate care of Carroll. A private family service will be held in the future. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

