ROBBINS Nannie Elizabeth Giles March 14, 1926 November 28, 2019 Nannie Elizabeth Giles Robbins, born March 14, 1926, went home to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Robbins; former husband, Alton S. Thomas; six brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Thomas, Mary Thomas, Joyce Thomas, David and Shaye Thomas, and Glenn and Sherry Thomas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with another due to arrive in January; sisters, Vivian Walker, Nolie and Bill Markham; sisters-in-law, Betty Pickle, Lois Mays, and June Thomas; and brother-in-law, Woodrow and Clara Mae Thomas. Nannie was always a hard worker, from working at Roy Cook Canning Factory in her younger days to raising five kids and working at Kenrose. She also enjoyed chopping wood for her cook stove. She retired from Bassett Furniture with over 20 years of service. Nannie loved tending to her many vegetable and flower gardens over the years and took great pride in them. She made the best biscuits and sweet potato casserole in the world! Services were held at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton on Monday, December 2, 2019 with interment in the Giles Family Cemetery in Montvale. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 355 Rio Road West Suite 102 Charlottesville, Va 22901"

