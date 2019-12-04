ROBBINS Nannie Elizabeth Giles March 14, 1926 November 28, 2019 Nannie Elizabeth Giles Robbins, born March 14, 1926, went home to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bobby) Robbins; former husband, Alton S. Thomas; six brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Thomas, Mary Thomas, Joyce Thomas, David and Shaye Thomas, and Glenn and Sherry Thomas; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with another due to arrive in January; sisters, Vivian Walker, Nolie and Bill Markham; sisters-in-law, Betty Pickle, Lois Mays, and June Thomas; and brother-in-law, Woodrow and Clara Mae Thomas. Nannie was always a hard worker, from working at Roy Cook Canning Factory in her younger days to raising five kids and working at Kenrose. She also enjoyed chopping wood for her cook stove. She retired from Bassett Furniture with over 20 years of service. Nannie loved tending to her many vegetable and flower gardens over the years and took great pride in them. She made the best biscuits and sweet potato casserole in the world! Services were held at Lotz Funeral Home in Vinton on Monday, December 2, 2019 with interment in the Giles Family Cemetery in Montvale. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 355 Rio Road West Suite 102 Charlottesville, Va 22901"
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
CEO of Lawrence Companies lived 'wide open'
-
Commonwealth Cup: Streak struck down — Cavs clip Hokies, claim Coastal title
-
Commonwealth Cup loss puts Virginia Tech at unique crossroads
-
Kilgore: Think twice before calling coalfield Appalachians racists and sexists
-
Haas: The Second Amendment Sanctuary fairy tale
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.