RINALDI, Evelyn Rebecca Preddy September 4, 2019 Evelyn Rebecca Preddy Rinaldi, 95, of Roanoke, Va., met her Savior face to face on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She attended Penn Forest Christian Church. Nana loved to cook and made the best fried chicken, meat balls, lasagna and lemon meringue pie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maury and Rebecca Preddy; husband of 50 years, Leonard James Rinaldi; and sister, Janet Preddy Gardener. Nana is survived by her children, Suzanne Rinaldi Deans (Woody) and Anthony James Rinaldi (Susan); grandchildren, Jennifer Deans Luecking (Justin), Kristinia Deans Osuch (Brandon) and Caitlin Rinaldi Collins (Michael); great-grandchildren, Olivia Luecking and Jackson Luecking; and several nieces and nephews. The family is so grateful for the love and care received at Brookdale Roanoke and to Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Mr. Tim Thompson officiating. A private interment will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends and family from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice and Brookdale-Roanoke, Christmas Fund, 1127 Persinger Road, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
