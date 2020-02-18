January 24, 1940 February 15, 2020 James Earl "Jimmy" Riley, 80, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Sue Riley; sons, Gregory Riley (Bill Martin), and James Richard Riley (Allison); granddaughters, Emily Salvia (Mike), as well as Sarah and Rachael Riley; and last but not least his, special nephew, David Reustle. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held at the family's home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in his name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Virginia Tech releases salary figures for revamped coaching staff
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
-
CASEY: Where no restaurant owner has gone before
-
Pushback leads developer to withdraw plans for Evans Spring project beside I-581 in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.