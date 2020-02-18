January 24, 1940 February 15, 2020 James Earl "Jimmy" Riley, 80, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Sue Riley; sons, Gregory Riley (Bill Martin), and James Richard Riley (Allison); granddaughters, Emily Salvia (Mike), as well as Sarah and Rachael Riley; and last but not least his, special nephew, David Reustle. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held at the family's home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions in his name to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.

