RIGNEY, Ronald Clay March 16, 1935 - May 21, 2020 Ronald Clay "Ronnie" Rigney, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on March 16, 1935 to the late Henry Clay Rigney and Lucy Wells Rigney. Ronnie was a graduate of Jefferson High School and afterwards served in the United States Army. He retired from the Roanoke Times after some 40 years of dedicated employment and was a life-long member at the Ninth Street Church of the Brethren having served as a deacon there. Ronnie was an avid fan of football, golf, NASCAR, baseball, and college basketball, particularly his beloved Virginia Cavaliers. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine Rigney Allman; and brother, Douglas Rigney. Ronnie is survived by niece, Melanie Rigney (Victoria Sutphin and Lucy Rigney) of New Castle; nephew, William "Billy" Folden (Chad and Evan) of Salem; nephew, Jeffrey Allman (Justin Stoneman and Allison O'Nealle) of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Louise Rigney of New Castle; and special family member, Tonya McCain of Roanoke. He was a gentle, kind, friendly, and humble man who lived by his faith, and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. The family is appreciative of the care Ronnie received at the Park Oak Grove and Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial Service for Ronnie will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel followed by a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Garden in Salem with Pastor Dan Rudy officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ninth Street Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
