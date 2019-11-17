November 14, 2019 Sam S. Rigney Jr., 80, of Rocky Mount, died Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lillie Rigney; daughter, Sandra D. Rigney; sister, Virginia Foley; and brothers, Charles Wayne, Cletis, Clyde, Peanut (William), Buster (Roy). Surviving are his children, Jeanneane and Jerry Davidson, Otis Rigney, Donna and Wayne Perdue; grandchildren, Gina, Nikki, Kaylee, Devin, Samuel, Cameron, Tyler, Ryan, Colton, Timmy; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thompson; brother-in-law, Alvin Foley; and ex-wife, Mary Rigney. Funeral services will be conducted at Henry Fork Church of the Brethren, 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Rigney Family Cemetery. His family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

