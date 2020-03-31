March 25, 2020 Harold Hasten Riggs Jr., 65, of Pearisburg, Va., passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

