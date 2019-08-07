July 25, 2019 Willard Jennings (Sonny) Rierson Jr., 81, of Roanoke, Va., and Yulee, Fla., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Jennings Rierson. The family would like to thank the staff of the Quality Care Nursing Home in Fernadina Beach, Fla., for providing care for Sonny over the last several years. Th family would also like to thank Wayne McCormick and his family for assuring that Sonny received anything that he needed. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton with Pastor David Derrow officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to local charities. Online condolences can be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.