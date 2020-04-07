June 16, 1925 April 2, 2020 Doris Edna (Zerfowski) Rieck, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was a 42-year resident of Roanoke. Mrs. Rieck was born in Decatur, Illinois, on June 16, 1925 and was a 1943 graduate of Decatur High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna (Scheffler) Zerfowski; brothers, Floyd Zerfowski, Robert Zerfowski and Raymond Zerfowski; and sister, Mildred (Zerfowski) Meixner. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Larry) Zerfowski of Macon, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Jack F. Rieck, on October 30, 1954. Together they raised two sons, Jon and Todd. During their life together, they moved many places due to Jack's job with the railroad, but both found great love for the mountains of Virginia. It is here that they found their final resting place, or as they used to say, "the end of the trail." Doris could not sit still. She loved to travel, to have lunch with her friends, was a member of the Red Hat Society and very active within her church. As a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, she was actively involved in LWML. The highlight of her year was the bake sale at the annual bazaar where her caramels and raisin pie were always a hit. It was through church that she volunteered for many years at Brandon Oaks Nursing Center where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year for her years of service. She retired from her volunteer duties when she reached 90 years old. Doris was a strong, independent individual who above all else was a caregiver. She tirelessly took care of the needs of her family along with caring for her mother who lived with the family for 17 years. She was most definitely her mother's angel. During the final years of her husband's illness, she never left his side. Caring for her friends was also important to her. If there was a need, she was there to help. She is also survived by her two sons, Jon (Kathy) Rieck and Todd (Paula) Rieck; her eight grandchildren, David (Jenny) Rieck of Westfield, Indiana, Amy (Jeremy) Hochstedler of Noblesville, Indiana, Brian (Abbey) Rieck of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ryan, Erin, Kelli, Abby, and Jenna Rieck of Midlothian, Virginia; and nine great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Virginia. Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1887 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke area reaches 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Montgomery County department quarantined
-
Roanoke Valley police, DMV make adjustments in wake of COVID-19
-
Yokohama to shutter Salem plant for 2 weeks
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Northam says models show possible late April, late May surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.