RIDDLE, Cheryl J. Turner February 26, 1958 - October 1, 2019 Cheryl J. Turner Riddle, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Willard, Ohio, on February 26, 1958. Cheryl was the daughter of John and Wanieta Turner. She was a graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University with degrees in Church Music and Early Childhood Education. Cheryl was married for 31 years to Lynn Riddle of Roanoke. She worked as a Library Assistant at Blue Ridge Public Library. Cheryl also worked previously as a pre-school teacher and an editor of middler curriculum for Nazarene Publishing House. She was ordained by the Church of the Nazarene and served as the worship leader and children's pastor for Hollins Church of the Nazarene where she was a member. Cheryl also traveled as a children's evangelist and spoke at camps and Vacation Bible School. She loved singing and working with children, and Cheryl loved being a children's evangelist. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Riddle of Roanoke; her daughter, Katie Riddle of Roanoke; her brother, Harry Turner and his wife, Kat Turner of Mesa, Ariz.; her sister-in-law, Dorene Turner of Covina, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews, Ben, Tabitha, Elizabeth, Kevin, Rebecca, Paris, and Mandy. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, John and Wanieta Turner; and her brother, Eugene Turner. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and encouragement, and they would also like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness during this time. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Tom Underwood and the Rev. George Stevenson officiating. Burial will be held in Tennessee. There will be a Time of Visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hollins Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
