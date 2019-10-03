RICKEY, Lawrence Edward December 22, 1953 - September 30, 2019 Lawrence Edward Rickey, 65, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. He was born December 22, 1953 in Wythe County, the son of the late Russell Alexander Rickey and Ethel Lee Cox Rickey. He was retired from LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski where he was a Registered Nurse. Survivors include his brother, Charles Gilmer and Jean Rickey of Piney, Va.; sisters, Alice Faye Rickey Howery and husband Paul of Max Meadows, Va., Mary Rickey Workman and husband Leo of Dublin, Va., Donna Rickey Nance of Wytheville, Va. and Judy Rickey Alvord of Charlotte, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Michael Howery, Todd Howery, Pam Henley, Rhonda Mabry, Scott Nance, Melody Robara, Audra Hopkins, Shawn Nance, Eleanor Horton, Aaron Workman, Alexander Alvord and Rebekah Alvord; several great-nieces and great-nephews; most beloved 4 legged companion, Cooper. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home with the Reverend Randy Morris officiating. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Rickey family.
