January 5, 2020 Margie G. Ricketson, 89, of Salem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard C. Ricketson; and brothers, Charlie, Oscar and Ray Crawford. Margie was employed by Mead Paper in Dayton, Ohio, Dominion Bank in Roanoke, and later worked for J & J Fashions in Rocky Mount. Margie was a longtime member of Hidden Valley Country Club. She was known as an accomplished golfer and seamstress. In addition to her love of golf and sewing, Margie enjoyed watching college basketball games, particularly those of the University of Virginia Men's team. Surviving are her children, Jim Ricketson, Gayle Luebkeman, Eileen Loughman, Bob Feldmann, Diane Parker, Karen Ricketson, Jon Ricketson, Hope Shultz, and Joy Bowery; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Christine Marshall, Betty Porter, and Barbara Davenport. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Light at Evergreen Burial Park by the Rev. Doug Paysour. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707
Ricketson, Margie G.
To plant a tree in memory of Margie Ricketson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.