April 9, 2020 Herbert J. Richmond, 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Temple Richmond; parents, Garfield and Lula Richmond; brothers, Homer Richmond, Holbert Richmond and wife, Betty; and sister, Dorothy Mann. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Margie and Stephen Ferguson; grandsons, Matthew and Joshua Ferguson; brothers, Leon Richmond and wife, Thelma; Johnny Richmond and wife, Beverly. The family would like to give a special thanks to his "Hillbilly Buddy" (she'll know who she is) at the Virginia Veterans Care Center and to Mia from Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their loving care during his stay. A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

