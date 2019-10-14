RICHARDSON Mary Alice Cornett October 12, 2019 Mary Alice Cornett Richardson, 92, of Speedwell, passed away October 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Speedwell United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Grubb Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Richardson family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.

