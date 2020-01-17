January 12, 2020 Laurence "Larry" Edward Richardson, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Ann James. He worked for 20 years at Spectrum Engineer and Spectrum Design as Senior Electrical Designer and Electrical Department head. Larry worked on many well-known historical preservation projects in Downtown, Roanoke such as the former N&W passenger station and the Higher Education Center, and was an avid music collector. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.
Richardson, Laurence Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Laurence Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.