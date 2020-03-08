April 22, 1930 March 5, 2020 Frances Orene "Midge" Hermann Richardson, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1930 to the late Francis Austin Hermann and Margaret Powell Hermann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Irvin "Tunk" Richardson Jr.; and brother, Bill Hermann. Mrs. Richardson was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, enjoyed sewing, was an avid golfer, a member of Charity League, the Martinsville Garden Club, and the Ex-Thursday Investment Club. She also enjoyed donating her time to the King's Grant Community. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Varn (Harry) of Hickory, N.C., and Elizabeth "Beth" R. Sibbick (Bill) of Martinsville, Va.; son, Frank Richardson (Kelly) of Forest, Va.; five grandchildren, Mori Hinson (Dana), Trey Varn (Sara), Elizabeth Sibbick (KC Baer), Katherine Collins (Brent), and Cassell Richardson; and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Reverend Nick Hull and Chaplain Paul Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Richardson's daughter, Beth Sibbick. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the King's Grant Fellowship Fund, 350 Kings Way Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Richardson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
12:00PM
311 East Church Street
Martinsville, VA 2412
