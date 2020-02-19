February 17, 2020 Faye Robertson Richardson, 78, of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Gladys Robertson; husband, Neil E. Richardson; sister, Jeannie Robertson; brother, Johnny Robertson; son-in-law, Claude Lee Sirry Jr.; and grandson, Christopher Bradley. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and David Bostic; daughter Penny Stebar and Bobby Price; grandchildren, Claude Lee Sirry III (Jessica), Erica Sirry, Justin Stebar (Faith), Megan Sirry Bradley, Jessica Stebar, Katherine Sirry Musselman (Rodney), and Jacob Sirry; great-grandchildren, Lily Strickland, Edward Bradley, Aiden Stebar, Brianna Strickland, and Aleena Stebar; brother, Bobby Robertson; sisters, Dot Powell and Carolyn Cunningham; special furry friend, Jack Richardson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Huffman Memorial Park with Pastor Raymond Christian officiating. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com

