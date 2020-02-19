February 17, 2020 Faye Robertson Richardson, 78, of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon and Gladys Robertson; husband, Neil E. Richardson; sister, Jeannie Robertson; brother, Johnny Robertson; son-in-law, Claude Lee Sirry Jr.; and grandson, Christopher Bradley. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and David Bostic; daughter Penny Stebar and Bobby Price; grandchildren, Claude Lee Sirry III (Jessica), Erica Sirry, Justin Stebar (Faith), Megan Sirry Bradley, Jessica Stebar, Katherine Sirry Musselman (Rodney), and Jacob Sirry; great-grandchildren, Lily Strickland, Edward Bradley, Aiden Stebar, Brianna Strickland, and Aleena Stebar; brother, Bobby Robertson; sisters, Dot Powell and Carolyn Cunningham; special furry friend, Jack Richardson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Huffman Memorial Park with Pastor Raymond Christian officiating. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.