April 4, 1930 March 2, 2020 Delno Lane Richardson "Poppy", age 89, of Ferrum, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, March 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, with visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. both at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Ferrum. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Maple Grove United Methoddist Church
Henry Road
Ferrum, VA 24088
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Maple Grove United Methoddist Church
Henry Road
Ferrum, VA 24088
